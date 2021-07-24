Sign up
256 / 365
Let's see, I need pork chops, bread, bananas and a sofa.
Mitchell Brothers General Store, Powell River. In addition to a butcher, a bakery, a full service deli and groceries they also sell furniture in their basement.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
2
1
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
317
photos
119
followers
54
following
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great shot of this fabulous store! I used to love stores like this, but seldom see them anymore.
July 28th, 2021
