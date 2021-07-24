Previous
Let’s see, I need pork chops, bread, bananas and a sofa. by cdcook48
256 / 365

Let’s see, I need pork chops, bread, bananas and a sofa.

Mitchell Brothers General Store, Powell River. In addition to a butcher, a bakery, a full service deli and groceries they also sell furniture in their basement.
24th July 2021

Chris Cook

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great shot of this fabulous store! I used to love stores like this, but seldom see them anymore.
July 28th, 2021  
