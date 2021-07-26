Previous
Next
Cranberry Lake, Powell River by cdcook48
258 / 365

Cranberry Lake, Powell River

26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Reminds me of Reepicheep the Mouse in his coracle, paddling towards the east and the dawn in the book "Voyage of the Dawntreader" by CS Lewis. Gorgeous sight. I would love to have this on my wall! An absolute beauty. Instant fav.
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture and scene, love how the eye is drawn to those faraway mountains and gorgeous clouds.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise