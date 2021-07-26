Sign up
258 / 365
Cranberry Lake, Powell River
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
71% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th July 2021 8:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca
ace
Reminds me of Reepicheep the Mouse in his coracle, paddling towards the east and the dawn in the book "Voyage of the Dawntreader" by CS Lewis. Gorgeous sight. I would love to have this on my wall! An absolute beauty. Instant fav.
July 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent capture and scene, love how the eye is drawn to those faraway mountains and gorgeous clouds.
July 29th, 2021
