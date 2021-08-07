Previous
Finn Slough by cdcook48
Finn Slough

These darkening clouds ended up bringing some much needed rain, the first in about seven weeks. It didn’t last long though and more hot, dry weather is predicted for next week.
7th August 2021

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Lesley ace
Nice shot. Love the drama of the sky.
August 8th, 2021  
