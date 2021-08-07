Sign up
270 / 365
Finn Slough
These darkening clouds ended up bringing some much needed rain, the first in about seven weeks. It didn’t last long though and more hot, dry weather is predicted for next week.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
333
photos
122
followers
57
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Tags
landscape-40
Lesley
ace
Nice shot. Love the drama of the sky.
August 8th, 2021
