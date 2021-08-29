Previous
Reminderville by cdcook48
Reminderville

For the album cover challenge. For the artist name I drew Reminderville, which is actually a small town in Ohio with a population just over 4000 and for the name of the album I got "Always to be kept alive", part of a Thomas Jefferson quote. The photo is from my archive but it worked better for my vision of this cover than any of the shots I took today, so I used it. I have been experimenting with textures lately so used a couple here. This was fun to put together. In my imagination this band is a group of kids from a small town who formed a band in high school and after winning Reminderville Idol got their first recording contract. Taking a cue from the band Chicago they named themselves after their home town and recorded this album of country tinged radio friendly pop rock. When asked about the name of their debut album they responded that their dream of superstardom was always to be kept alive.
Chris Cook

In case anyone is interested the Thomas Jefferson quote is : "The spirit of resistance is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it always to be kept alive."
Walks @ 7 ace
Who Ya! This is so totally cool! Fav!
Diana ace
This is wonderful Chris, I love how you put this together and also your great narrative.
