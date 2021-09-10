My First Camera

Not this exact one, mine is long gone. I found this several years ago in a junk store and it is exactly like the one I used to have. It belonged to my Dad and he gave it to me when I was about 8 or 9. I was so excited. A real camera! I went through rolls and rolls of film and spent all my allowance on developing. I thought I was the new Ansel Adams. (Not that I'd ever heard of him back then) OK, so why have I got it in a tree? I'm glad you asked. Shortly after Dad gave it to me we went on a camping trip to Yellowstone Park. Mom and Dad were setting up camp and I went off with my camera. A brown bear and her cub came wandering through the campsite and I tried to get a picture. The cub climbed a tree and momma kept walking on so I went up to the tree to snap the cub, inadvertently getting in between him and his momma. A big no no. I heard my Dad yelling and I looked over my shoulder to see momma bear coming full tilt. I took off and lucky for me momma bear stopped when she reached the tree, made her cub come down and off they went leaving me with a pounding heart and no picture. True story.