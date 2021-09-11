Window With a View

For NF-SOOC. Taken at the Britannia Shipyards which is no longer an active shipyard but a tourist attraction giving viewers a look at some of Steveston’s history as a centre of fishing and canning. I am standing inside the main shipyard building looking out towards the net shed. On the left is a wing of the building I am in which houses the machine shop where boat engines were repaired.



I just want to add a thank you to everyone who takes the time to view, fav and comment on my posts. I really do appreciate it. I read all the comments and do my best to reciprocate.