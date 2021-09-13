Previous
Hello Billy by cdcook48
304 / 365

Hello Billy

For NF-SOOC. Shot on a Fuji XT20 using the Velvia film simulation.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Chris Cook

Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Sharon Lee ace
love goats, so sweet
September 14th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely shot of Billy!
September 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 14th, 2021  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
September 14th, 2021  
