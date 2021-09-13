Sign up
304 / 365
Hello Billy
For NF-SOOC. Shot on a Fuji XT20 using the Velvia film simulation.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
4
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
375
photos
119
followers
60
following
83% complete
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
69
300
301
70
302
303
71
304
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
13th September 2021 1:02pm
Tags
goat
,
nf-sooc-2021
Sharon Lee
ace
love goats, so sweet
September 14th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely shot of Billy!
September 14th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 14th, 2021
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
September 14th, 2021
