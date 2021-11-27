Previous
Next
Shell Trail by cdcook48
Photo 378

Shell Trail

The weather today is appalling, another "atmospheric river" is upon us, so I stayed warm and dry inside. This image of one of my dog walking routes is from a couple of weeks ago. And if you guessed my dog didn't get a walk today you'd be right.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise