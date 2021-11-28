Previous
Piles by cdcook48
Photo 379

Piles

These piles once supported a cannery on the bank of the Fraser River in Steveston.
28th November 2021

Chris Cook

moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! Superb! I love the softness if the water and the colours. Lovely composition.
November 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
They look amazing the way you processed this shot, the reflections are wonderful. I am sure they look pretty boring otherwise, you gave it an other worldly mood.
November 29th, 2021  
Jaap Meijer
Great!
November 29th, 2021  
