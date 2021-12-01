Sign up
Photo 382
Stewart Farm House
John Stewart built this Queen Anne style farmhouse in 1894 on the banks of the Nicomekl River in Surrey, BC It has been completely restored and furnished in turn of the century style and is open to the public as part of Elgin Heritage Park.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
491
photos
123
followers
65
following
104% complete
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
106
379
380
107
108
381
109
382
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
1st December 2021 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heritage-home
