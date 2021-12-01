Previous
Stewart Farm House by cdcook48
Stewart Farm House

John Stewart built this Queen Anne style farmhouse in 1894 on the banks of the Nicomekl River in Surrey, BC It has been completely restored and furnished in turn of the century style and is open to the public as part of Elgin Heritage Park.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
