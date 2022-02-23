Help me, I'm going bananas.

I really fell down the rabbit hole on this one. I was very busy today with little time to think about my Flash of Red shot. I needed something for Shapes. I was driving and Mellow Yellow by Donovan came on the car radio. Bingo! Banana is a shape right? Crescent. So when I got home I took a shot of a banana. Now what am I going to do with it? Its boring. I know, I'll throw a texture on it. That's no good, still boring. More textures. Great! Now it's boring and ugly. (You should have seen it in colour). Maybe I should have just smoked it.