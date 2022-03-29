Sign up
Photo 498
Shell Trail
Shell trail is a popular off leash walking trail in Richmond. It is a short walk from my house so I am there often with my dog.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
664
photos
144
followers
76
following
136% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th March 2022 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
walking
,
trail
Annie D
ace
Love the composition and tones - has such a relaxed feel :)
March 30th, 2022
Carole G
ace
Love how the path takes you to that mysterious light in the distance. Makes me want to take a walk
March 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
