Shell Trail by cdcook48
Shell Trail

Shell trail is a popular off leash walking trail in Richmond. It is a short walk from my house so I am there often with my dog.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Chris Cook

Annie D ace
Love the composition and tones - has such a relaxed feel :)
March 30th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Love how the path takes you to that mysterious light in the distance. Makes me want to take a walk
March 30th, 2022  
