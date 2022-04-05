Sign up
Photo 505
Red House
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
4
5
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
672
photos
143
followers
76
following
138% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th April 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fisheye
Itsy Bitsy
Very inviting photo. The leading lines and point of view is just great
April 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Terrific. I love everything about this.
April 6th, 2022
KazzaMazoo
Stunning. The vibrant colours, the lines!
April 6th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fantastic leading line to the building
April 6th, 2022
