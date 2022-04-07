Sign up
Photo 507
Two Chairs
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Tags
fisheye
,
britannia_shipyards
Corinne C
ace
Love the panoramic effect
April 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the fisheye effect!
April 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Nicely focused B&W!
April 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love all the wood running different directions.
April 8th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a great effect, love it in black and white. You made this a very inviting place.
April 8th, 2022
