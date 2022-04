Kodak Junior

This is a close up of the lens on an early 1900's Kodak camera known as the N0. 1 Autographic Kodak Junior. I found it in a second hand store about 40 years ago. It was still in working order and I put a couple of rolls of 120 film through it. This image was taken for the 52Frames challenge this week which is "Extreme Closeup". It is a three exposure focus stack converted to black and white then in DXO Filmpack I used a simulation of a 1910 emulsion to give it a vintage look.