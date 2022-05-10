Sign up
Photo 535
Steel & Glass
For this weeks 52Frames challenge. Architecture
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
713
photos
147
followers
77
following
architecture
building
52frames
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice of PoV and lines
May 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 11th, 2022
