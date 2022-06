This one is inspired by @monikozi who posted two wonderful images of forget me nots earlier today. I mentioned I had the same weed in my garden but didn’t know the name of it. She filled the gap in my knowledge and wondered why I would call it a weed. Technically I’m not wrong, but it’s nicer to call it a wildflower, and it is pretty. So as not to post pretty much the same picture as Moni, I gave it the double exposure treatment (in post, not in camera) and added a texture. Thanks Moni.