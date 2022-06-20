Previous
Gossamer by cdcook48
Gossamer

I don’t know what this spiky weed is called but it has managed to catch several strands of cottonwood fluff. The cottonwoods are shedding their seeds now and in parts of the trail where I walk my dog it’s like a carpet.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Chris Cook

Babs ace
Wow fabulous, I love it. fav.
June 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 21st, 2022  
