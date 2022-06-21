Sign up
Photo 577
Golden
Wild grass gone to seed. I took some liberties in post to give it a dreamy, golden glow look.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
20th June 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
seeds
Milanie
ace
Like what you did with the processing
June 22nd, 2022
