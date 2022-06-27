Sign up
Photo 583
Weathered
Detail from a very old wagon wheel.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
1
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
785
photos
152
followers
78
following
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
577
202
578
579
580
581
582
583
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th June 2022 9:15am
Tags
macro
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic details on this piece of wood. I may have looked at this computer screen way too long. I see two eyes staring at me.....lol!
June 28th, 2022
