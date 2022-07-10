Previous
Rust & Rot by cdcook48
Photo 591

Rust & Rot

Detail from an old manure spreader with what’s left of an old wooden wagon wheel leaning against it.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Chris Cook

cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
Photo Details

KazzaMazoo
Lots of texture and love the green highlights thanks to the lichen & paint.
July 11th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice find with fabulous colors
July 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice comp and textures.
July 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super texture! Love anything rusty.
July 11th, 2022  
