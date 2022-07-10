Sign up
Photo 591
Rust & Rot
Detail from an old manure spreader with what’s left of an old wooden wagon wheel leaning against it.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
8th July 2022 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-rust
KazzaMazoo
Lots of texture and love the green highlights thanks to the lichen & paint.
July 11th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice find with fabulous colors
July 11th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice comp and textures.
July 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super texture! Love anything rusty.
July 11th, 2022
