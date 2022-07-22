Sign up
Photo 601
Wild Grass
While trying to catch up on dates I missed while on holiday, I am also trying to get back in the swing of things now that I'm home so this shot was taken today when I was out walking.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
805
photos
153
followers
79
following
164% complete
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd July 2022 8:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, love the sense of movement in the background.
July 23rd, 2022
Brian
ace
A stunning image.
July 23rd, 2022
