Previous
Next
Wild Grass by cdcook48
Photo 601

Wild Grass

While trying to catch up on dates I missed while on holiday, I am also trying to get back in the swing of things now that I'm home so this shot was taken today when I was out walking.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, love the sense of movement in the background.
July 23rd, 2022  
Brian ace
A stunning image.
July 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise