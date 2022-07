Savage Creek Golf Course

I played golf today in 32° heat which left me drained and exhausted and unable to even think about taking a photo. Now I realize that for many of you out there 32° doesn't seem that hot but for us wimpy Wet Coast Canadians it is almost more than we can bear. This photo is from several weeks ago when our weather was cool and wet. Much better for golf, in my opinion. The weatherman says we have to put up with the heat for several more days. I better put more beer in the fridge.