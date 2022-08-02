Previous
Quiet Place by cdcook48
Photo 614

Quiet Place

This park is not far from my home and I often walked my dog here. She is no longer with us but I still enjoy walking through the park. It is peaceful and there are many opportunities to snap a photo. It is just not quite the same without her though.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Maggiemae ace
Instead of taking your dog for a walk - you take your camera! I do the same.
August 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful park with all those lovely trees and winding path. Nicely captured.
August 3rd, 2022  
