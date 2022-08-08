Previous
Thistle by cdcook48
Photo 618

Thistle

Where's Eeyore when you need him?
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Milanie ace
Wow! What a beauty!
August 9th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the way you composed this and caught the rim light.
August 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
August 9th, 2022  
