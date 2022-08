Gone Fishin’

I have been away for a few days holidaying in Sooke, on Vancouver Island. A relaxing time in gorgeous weather. We did some fishing, played some golf and relaxed in the sun with a few adult beverages. My brother-in-law caught this nice 15 pound spring salmon which we roasted over open coals and ate for dinner. I never got so much as a nibble but I enjoyed the morning out on the water and at least we didn’t come home empty handed.