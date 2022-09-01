Ready for September SOOC

Oh, I so want to crop and straighten this photo but I can't because its September and that means it is NF-SOOC time. Every shot I post in my main folder has to be shot with a 50mm lens (or full frame equivalent on a crop sensor camera) and posted straight out of camera. No post processing, no cropping or straightening. This is a terrific challenge that takes us back to basics and I encourage you to give it a try. You can read about it here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
In this image I am holding my nearly 50 year old Canon AE1 with the venerable Canon 50mm f1.8 attached. I had it repaired a few months ago and it works like a charm. The image I posted on Aug. 30 was taken with it and I intend to post more from it during this challenge.
I've decided to participate even though this is above my skills...