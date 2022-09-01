Previous
Ready for September SOOC by cdcook48
Ready for September SOOC

Oh, I so want to crop and straighten this photo but I can't because its September and that means it is NF-SOOC time. Every shot I post in my main folder has to be shot with a 50mm lens (or full frame equivalent on a crop sensor camera) and posted straight out of camera. No post processing, no cropping or straightening. This is a terrific challenge that takes us back to basics and I encourage you to give it a try. You can read about it here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

In this image I am holding my nearly 50 year old Canon AE1 with the venerable Canon 50mm f1.8 attached. I had it repaired a few months ago and it works like a charm. The image I posted on Aug. 30 was taken with it and I intend to post more from it during this challenge.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Joan Robillard ace
I love seeing MF-SOOC month but Never feel brave enough to do a whole month.
September 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fun way to start the challenge. Great selfie!
I've decided to participate even though this is above my skills...
September 2nd, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
@joansmor By all means Joan, if you only want post one or two or three photos that is totally fine. As much or as little as you choose.
September 2nd, 2022  
