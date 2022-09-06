Previous
Next
Medusa's Nicer Sister by cdcook48
Photo 647

Medusa's Nicer Sister

For NF-SOOC. Shot on Fuji XT20 using the in-camera Astia film preset. Because I normally shoot in RAW I don't often use these highly regarded presets but the sooc challenge gives me the perfect opportunity to do so.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice find; love your title
September 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
She's lovely, great find and shot.
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise