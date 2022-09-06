Sign up
Photo 647
Medusa's Nicer Sister
For NF-SOOC. Shot on Fuji XT20 using the in-camera Astia film preset. Because I normally shoot in RAW I don't often use these highly regarded presets but the sooc challenge gives me the perfect opportunity to do so.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
860
photos
153
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
6th September 2022 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
amyK
ace
Nice find; love your title
September 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
She's lovely, great find and shot.
September 7th, 2022
