Previous
Next
Walker by cdcook48
Photo 649

Walker

For nf-sooc. I exposed for the highlights and managed to capture the rim light on this person.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
Beautiful rim light on her head - just enough to get some detail.
September 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and contrasts.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise