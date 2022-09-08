Sign up
Photo 649
Walker
For nf-sooc. I exposed for the highlights and managed to capture the rim light on this person.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
862
photos
153
followers
78
following
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th September 2022 8:56am
Christina
Beautiful rim light on her head - just enough to get some detail.
September 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and contrasts.
September 9th, 2022
