Photo 657
Bad Sneakers
For NF-SOOC as well as Mundane Sneakers and also the song title challenge
https://youtu.be/MiBfhFvJdvc
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
,
songtitle-89
,
mundane-sneakers
moni kozi
ace
Excellent shot. Looks terrific in dark mode
September 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot of these well worn sneakers, they look so comfortable ;-)
September 17th, 2022
