Bad Sneakers by cdcook48
Photo 657

Bad Sneakers

For NF-SOOC as well as Mundane Sneakers and also the song title challenge
https://youtu.be/MiBfhFvJdvc
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
moni kozi
Excellent shot. Looks terrific in dark mode
September 17th, 2022  
Diana
What a great shot of these well worn sneakers, they look so comfortable ;-)
September 17th, 2022  
