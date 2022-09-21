Previous
End of Summer by cdcook48
Photo 662

End of Summer

…in the Northern Hemisphere at least. Today in the Pacific Northwest it was a gorgeous day with the thermometer registering 22° Celsius. But at night Fall is definitely in the air with temperatures dropping down to around 10°
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Chris Cook

Chris Cook
LManning (Laura) ace
I really like the perspective on this. At first glance, the person on the far right seemed to be walking on the fence!
September 22nd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
September 22nd, 2022  
Annie D ace
It's a lovely image portraying summer's end
September 22nd, 2022  
