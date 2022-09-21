Sign up
Photo 662
End of Summer
…in the Northern Hemisphere at least. Today in the Pacific Northwest it was a gorgeous day with the thermometer registering 22° Celsius. But at night Fall is definitely in the air with temperatures dropping down to around 10°
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
877
photos
151
followers
79
following
181% complete
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
214
215
657
658
659
660
661
662
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
20th September 2022 11:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I really like the perspective on this. At first glance, the person on the far right seemed to be walking on the fence!
September 22nd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
September 22nd, 2022
Annie D
ace
It's a lovely image portraying summer's end
September 22nd, 2022
