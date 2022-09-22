Sign up
Photo 663
(I Wear My) Sunglasses at Night.
The 52Frames challenge this week is One Light Source. So I used a single speedlight to illuminate this selfie. This image is posted straight out of camera and I am pleased enough with the result that the only change I will make when I post it to 52Frames is to crop it square.
The details for NF-SOOC may be found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
I am also entering it in the song title challenge for this great song by Corey Hart
https://youtu.be/56HSPQHSqEE
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th September 2022 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
songtitle-89
