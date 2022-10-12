Operation Sandwich - Under Construction

For my band name I drew: Operation Sandwich. This was a secret plan devised by Richard Nixon to spy on his enemies, real or imagined. He asked Gordon Liddy to run it. Liddy decided it wasn’t far reaching enough and came up with a new plan, the cornerstone of which was breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate hotel. That went well.
For the album name I drew the quote “The shortest distance between two points is under construction.” Noelie Altito.
The exploding sandwich is my own image which I took last year and posted for the first BLD challenge. I used 4 other images which I pulled from the internet. This was fun to put together.