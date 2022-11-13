Sign up
Photo 711
Work Clothes
I hosted a photowalk around Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site today and this was taken inside one of the displays. (The Chinese Bunkhouse)
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
7
6
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
946
photos
155
followers
82
following
Milanie
Very nicely composed shot
November 14th, 2022
Diane
Fascinating. Must have been a great photo walk.
November 14th, 2022
Annie D
wonderful composition
November 14th, 2022
Kathy
Nice look at this piece of history.
November 14th, 2022
Diana
Wonderful composition and capture, one can sense the somberness.
November 14th, 2022
Shutterbug
Love the beautiful tones. I bet your photo walks are interesting.
November 14th, 2022
Babs
Interesting shot, the hat above the dark coat looks like a face fav
November 14th, 2022
