Previous
Next
Work Clothes by cdcook48
Photo 711

Work Clothes

I hosted a photowalk around Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site today and this was taken inside one of the displays. (The Chinese Bunkhouse)
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Very nicely composed shot
November 14th, 2022  
Diane ace
Fascinating. Must have been a great photo walk.
November 14th, 2022  
Annie D ace
wonderful composition
November 14th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Nice look at this piece of history.
November 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, one can sense the somberness.
November 14th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the beautiful tones. I bet your photo walks are interesting.
November 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
Interesting shot, the hat above the dark coat looks like a face fav
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise