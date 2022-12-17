Previous
Gears by cdcook48
Photo 745

Gears

17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
204% complete

Annie D ace
fabulous shapes and tones - great close-up
December 18th, 2022  
Linda ace
Lovely black and white shot!
December 18th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
December 18th, 2022  
Diane ace
Nice!
December 18th, 2022  
