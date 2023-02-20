Previous
FOR2023 - Day 20 by cdcook48
Photo 810

FOR2023 - Day 20

Low tide at Finn Slough. A black and white landscape for FOR
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Dawn ace
A wonderful image so much to see
February 21st, 2023  
amyK ace
Great scene for b&w
February 21st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow! There is a lot to look at here. Great shot!
February 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the strong contrast and the highlights on the water.
February 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture. Tells a story of a slice of winter life along the slough.
February 21st, 2023  
