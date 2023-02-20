Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 810
FOR2023 - Day 20
Low tide at Finn Slough. A black and white landscape for FOR
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
5
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1091
photos
169
followers
86
following
221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
20th February 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful image so much to see
February 21st, 2023
amyK
ace
Great scene for b&w
February 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow! There is a lot to look at here. Great shot!
February 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the strong contrast and the highlights on the water.
February 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w capture. Tells a story of a slice of winter life along the slough.
February 21st, 2023
