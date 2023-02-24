Previous
For 2023 - Day 24 by cdcook48
Photo 814

For 2023 - Day 24

Fisherman's Memorial, Garry Point. A memorial to the fishermen working out of Steveston that have been lost at sea. It is in the form of a giant needle used to repair fishing nets. Their names are engraved on a plaque at the base.
24th February 2023

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Diana
Lovely shot of this great memorial!
February 25th, 2023  
