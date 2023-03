Cabo Barmaid

I have been away for a week on a Mexican cruise but am returned home now so will resume posting and commenting. Rather than backfill the days I missed I will post a few holiday snaps over the next several days. This one was taken in a bar in Cabo San Lucas. It was mid afternoon and the bar was not busy so the server was just leaning against the bar waiting for her next customer. That turned out to be me. After taking the shot I signaled for another "cervaza, por favor"