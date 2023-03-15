Previous
Next
Mexican Bug by cdcook48
Photo 825

Mexican Bug

They stopped manufacturing the VW Beetle in Mexico 20 years ago but there are still a few of them around. This one was painted so brightly you couldn't miss it. Image taken in Mazatlan
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Fun colours
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise