Photo 826
#86
If you follow my posts you have probably seen shots of my son playing hockey. Here's another one. What can I say, I enjoy watching him play and I enjoy sports photography.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
5
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1120
photos
168
followers
85
following
Tags
hockey
,
sportsaction13
Diana
ace
You are so good at it too, fabulous action shot!
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool action shot
March 19th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Great action shot and composition
March 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic!
March 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
Fabulous shot - and great way to hone your skills :)
March 19th, 2023
