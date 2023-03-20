Previous
Abandoned Shopping Cart by cdcook48
Abandoned Shopping Cart

Calling All Abandoned Carts is an ongoing thread started some time ago by @northy. I don't go looking for them but every now and then I stumble across one and add it to the collection. This one was underneath a freeway overpass.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they always make me wonder about all the story
March 21st, 2023  
Megan ace
Excellent addition to the abandoned carts collection.
March 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
It’s amazing where they can be found !
March 21st, 2023  
