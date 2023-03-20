Sign up
Photo 828
Abandoned Shopping Cart
Calling All Abandoned Carts is an ongoing thread started some time ago by
@northy
. I don't go looking for them but every now and then I stumble across one and add it to the collection. This one was underneath a freeway overpass.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1124
photos
168
followers
85
following
226% complete
Tags
abandoned_shopping_cart
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they always make me wonder about all the story
March 21st, 2023
Megan
ace
Excellent addition to the abandoned carts collection.
March 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
It’s amazing where they can be found !
March 21st, 2023
