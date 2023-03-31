Sign up
Photo 833
Nature’s Light Show
You’ll be getting sick of these by now. I promise this will be my last Aurora post but it was so magical I can’t help myself.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
7
4
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1133
photos
166
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd March 2023 9:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
northern_lights
,
aurora_borealis
,
astro_photography
Elisa Smith
ace
Nope, keep them coming! They are wonderful, I am very jealous and have now put seeing this to the top of my bucket list.
April 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Absolutely stunning it was my hope to have seen these while overseas but is was not to be .
April 1st, 2023
eDorre
ace
Wow!
April 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Keep them coming Chris, I will never get to see it otherwise. So magical, how many photos did you take?
April 1st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Yes, it is magical. Even surreal. Thanks for sharing.
April 1st, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hundreds. The sky kept changing so I kept shooting. We were very lucky that the skies were clear the whole time we were there and the Aurora was exceptionally active.
April 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
incredible!!!!
April 1st, 2023
