Nature’s Light Show by cdcook48
Nature’s Light Show

You’ll be getting sick of these by now. I promise this will be my last Aurora post but it was so magical I can’t help myself.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Elisa Smith ace
Nope, keep them coming! They are wonderful, I am very jealous and have now put seeing this to the top of my bucket list.
April 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Absolutely stunning it was my hope to have seen these while overseas but is was not to be .
April 1st, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wow!
April 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Keep them coming Chris, I will never get to see it otherwise. So magical, how many photos did you take?
April 1st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Yes, it is magical. Even surreal. Thanks for sharing.
April 1st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
@ludwigsdiana Hundreds. The sky kept changing so I kept shooting. We were very lucky that the skies were clear the whole time we were there and the Aurora was exceptionally active.
April 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
incredible!!!!
April 1st, 2023  
