Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 838
Dandelion
Playing around with macro. Shooting a dandelion before it goes to seed.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1140
photos
166
followers
84
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Latest from all albums
296
297
834
835
298
836
837
838
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th April 2023 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
dandelion
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, it's like an explosion!
April 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close