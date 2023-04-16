Sign up
Photo 849
Tulip
I always forget to take a spray bottle when I photograph flowers but today nature took care of it for me.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
flower
,
tulip
