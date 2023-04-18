Sign up
Photo 851
Daffodil
Even though I wanted to keep most of the image out of focus I still needed a 3 image focus stack to keep enough of the frill in focus.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th April 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
focus_stack
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 19th, 2023
