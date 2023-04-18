Previous
Daffodil by cdcook48
Photo 851

Daffodil

Even though I wanted to keep most of the image out of focus I still needed a 3 image focus stack to keep enough of the frill in focus.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Chris Cook


@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
233% complete

Dawn
Beautiful
April 19th, 2023  
