Photo 896
Door 1
For the minimal challenge
23rd June 2023
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th June 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-39
J A Byrdlip
ace
Two windows blocked off, missing a circular awning. Must have been a more interesting place in its past life
June 24th, 2023
