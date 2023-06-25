Previous
Blue Door by cdcook48
Photo 898

Blue Door

The current minimal challenge has me looking for doors everywhere. I love doors.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Dorothy ace
Cool! I love doors too.
June 26th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Looks really good alongside these thingrybobs! ...shingles?
June 26th, 2023  
Diane ace
I love doors, too.
June 26th, 2023  
