Photo 898
Blue Door
The current minimal challenge has me looking for doors everywhere. I love doors.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Tags
minimal-39
Dorothy
Cool! I love doors too.
June 26th, 2023
Maggiemae
Looks really good alongside these thingrybobs! ...shingles?
June 26th, 2023
Diane
I love doors, too.
June 26th, 2023
