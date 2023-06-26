Sign up
Previous
Photo 899
BC Place Stadium 1
BC Place Stadium is home to Vancouver's professional football and soccer teams. I was going for a dramatic look in post. I may have overdone it a little
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Views
2
Comments
1
365
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th May 2023 6:18am
Tags
black&white
,
urban_landscape
eDorre
ace
It is very dramatic!
June 27th, 2023
