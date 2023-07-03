Previous
Hut by cdcook48
Photo 906

Hut

Not much of a shot so I decided to have a play with it. I recently saw a trailer for the new Wes Anderson movie "Asteroid City" so I tried to emulate the distinctive colour grading. I didn't quite get it right but it was fun trying.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Chris Cook

eDorre ace
Cool!
July 4th, 2023  
