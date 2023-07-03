Sign up
Photo 906
Hut
Not much of a shot so I decided to have a play with it. I recently saw a trailer for the new Wes Anderson movie "Asteroid City" so I tried to emulate the distinctive colour grading. I didn't quite get it right but it was fun trying.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1242
photos
168
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
365
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
3rd July 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
Cool!
July 4th, 2023
