Free As a Bird by cdcook48
Free As a Bird

I wish I could crop out the No Parking sign that intrudes on the left but, of course, not allowed during September SOOC. I did take a couple of others that were framed more carefully but this is the only one with the bird in it.

For info on September SOOC: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
A cool image certainly the ones behind the fence and razor wire aren’t free
September 7th, 2023  
That is what most of the buildings and fields look like here, unless they have an electric fence. Nicely captured.
September 7th, 2023  
moni kozi
Very neat image. I think the no parking sign would have added to the photo. Precisely because of the interdiction and the barbed wire and fence and the freedom of the bird.
September 7th, 2023  
