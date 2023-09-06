Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 937
Free As a Bird
I wish I could crop out the No Parking sign that intrudes on the left but, of course, not allowed during September SOOC. I did take a couple of others that were framed more carefully but this is the only one with the bird in it.
For info on September SOOC:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1280
photos
159
followers
83
following
256% complete
View this month »
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
Latest from all albums
337
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
5th September 2023 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Dawn
ace
A cool image certainly the ones behind the fence and razor wire aren’t free
September 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
That is what most of the buildings and fields look like here, unless they have an electric fence. Nicely captured.
September 7th, 2023
moni kozi
Very neat image. I think the no parking sign would have added to the photo. Precisely because of the interdiction and the barbed wire and fence and the freedom of the bird.
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close